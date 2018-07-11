Royal couple meet president and his dogs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met Irish President Michael D Higgins on the second day of their trip.

President Higgins and his wife Sabina greeted Prince Harry and Meghan at the presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

The royal couple arrived in the capital on Tuesday for their two-day visit to the country.

