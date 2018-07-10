Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
City Cemetery to undergo restoration with £1.68m grant
A major restoration of Belfast City Cemetery is to take place after the award of a £1.68m lottery grant.
The Heritage Lottery Fund cash will be used to preserve some of the cemetery's historic features and raise awareness of its heritage.
The Central Steps and Victorian fountains will be restored, while new signage will be installed to explain the history of the burial ground.
A programme of live events, tours and workshops will also be rolled out.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44774504/city-cemetery-to-undergo-restoration-with-168m-grantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window