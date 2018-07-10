Hidden heritage of Belfast City Cemetery set to be uncovered
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

City Cemetery to undergo restoration with £1.68m grant

A major restoration of Belfast City Cemetery is to take place after the award of a £1.68m lottery grant.

The Heritage Lottery Fund cash will be used to preserve some of the cemetery's historic features and raise awareness of its heritage.

The Central Steps and Victorian fountains will be restored, while new signage will be installed to explain the history of the burial ground.

A programme of live events, tours and workshops will also be rolled out.

  • 10 Jul 2018