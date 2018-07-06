David Ford says 'the pressure is now on' the secretary of state
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Ford says 'the pressure is now on' secretary of state

Former Alliance Party leader David Ford says the Arc21 judgement has shown a need for Secretary of State Karen Bradley to address how vital issues are dealt with in Northern Ireland.

On Friday a court dismissed an appeal over planning permission that was granted for a £240m waste incinerator.

Planning permission for the facility had originally been approved by a Department for Infrastructure civil servant in 2017.

  • 06 Jul 2018