'I don't want this to happen to anyone else'

A diabetic woman has been awarded £2,000 after security staff at a rock concert confiscated her fizzy drink.

Kayla Hanna, 20, was at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Boucher Road in Belfast in 2016.

The student always carries Lucozade for her blood sugar levels, but staff employed by Eventsec Ltd removed it, despite her showing them her diabetes tattoo and insulin pack.

The judge ruled it was discrimination.

Ms Hanna told the BBC she did not want anything similar to happen to anyone else.