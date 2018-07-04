Looking back at nursing seven decades ago
NHS at 70: Looking back at nursing seven decades ago

In 1950, two years after the creation of the health service in Northern Ireland, Lorna Finlay began training as a nurse.

Now aged 90, she recalls what it was like, and how it has changed in the past seven decades.

