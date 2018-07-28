Metals from cremated bodies recycled
Roselawn crematorium: Metals recycled from bodies

Do you know what happens to jewellery, gold teeth and metal hips after you die?

If you are cremated, they could be removed from your ashes and recycled.

BBC News NI spoke to the company that collects the metal from crematoriums all over the world.

  • 28 Jul 2018