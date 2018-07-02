Fort discovered during Tyrone dig
Four hundred-year-old fort discovered in County Tyrone

A 400-year-old fort has been discovered in Brockagh, County Tyrone.

Students from Queen's University in Belfast have taken part in the dig over the past month.

Evidence of a settlement going back thousands of years has also been found.

