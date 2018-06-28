Gorse fire on Glenshane Pass
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gorse fire on Glenshane Pass

The scale of the massive gorse fire on the Glenshane Pass in County Londonderry becoems clear thanks to drone footage.

Mark Smyth, Group Commander for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), says it is believed the fire was started by "human error".

He says it has been one of NIFRS' most difficult incident. Thanks to Kevin McCloskey for the footage.

  • 28 Jun 2018