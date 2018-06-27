'I'd love to go back again'
Moneydarragh PS past pupil: 'I'd love to go back again'

Mary Rooney, 89, a past pupil of Moneydarragh Primary School, has fond memories of her schooldays.

"I would just love to go back again, if that were possible," she told BBC News NI.

The small County Down school has closed after more than a century and will amalgamate with three other schools in the area.

