Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moneydarragh PS past pupil: 'I'd love to go back again'
Mary Rooney, 89, a past pupil of Moneydarragh Primary School, has fond memories of her schooldays.
"I would just love to go back again, if that were possible," she told BBC News NI.
The small County Down school has closed after more than a century and will amalgamate with three other schools in the area.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44624300/moneydarragh-ps-past-pupil-i-d-love-to-go-back-againRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window