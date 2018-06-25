DUP leader Arlene Foster said she hopes her visit to the Ulster GAA final "starts a conversation"
Video

Foster hopes GAA attendance 'starts a conversation'

The Democratic Unionist Party leader has described her attendance at a Gaelic games match as a "significant step" towards a shared society.

Arlene Foster said she received a "very warm welcome" from Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fans and officials at the Ulster Football Final on Sunday.

She said she hopes her visit can start a conversation aimed at addressing "the whole issue of why it is that unionists feel that there is a barrier between the GAA and themselves".

