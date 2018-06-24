Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster: 'Some people may be uncomfortable'
Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster is attending a major Gaelic games match for the first time.
She is among the crowd at the Ulster Football Final between Donegal and Fermanagh in County Monaghan.
She said she recognised some people may be uncomfortable with her attendance.
-
24 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44594778/arlene-foster-some-people-may-be-uncomfortableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window