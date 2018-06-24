'Some people may be uncomfortable'
Arlene Foster: 'Some people may be uncomfortable'

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster is attending a major Gaelic games match for the first time.

She is among the crowd at the Ulster Football Final between Donegal and Fermanagh in County Monaghan.

She said she recognised some people may be uncomfortable with her attendance.

