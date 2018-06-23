Smoke bombs and riot police at Belfast protests
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Smoke bombs thrown at Belfast protests

Smoke bombs were thrown and police in riot gear were called in to divide two groups of protesters outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Several hundred people attended an anti-racism demonstration, while a smaller group were at a UK Freedom March protest.

The police said that there were no arrests.

  • 23 Jun 2018