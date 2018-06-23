Video
Family's plea after hotel pool drowning
The family of a County Down man who drowned in a swimming pool in Portugal is urging the public to follow the RNLI's drowning prevention advice.
William Coates, 29, was found at the bottom of the pool shortly after arriving at a hotel with his friends last May.
Doctors told his family they believed he had suffered a heart attack brought on by cold water shock.
The family is backing the campaign by lifesaving charity Respect the Water.
