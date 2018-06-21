Video

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said his gay brother no longer feels welcome in Northern Ireland as he is not treated as a "full citizen".

He told BBC NI's The View programme that his younger brother Liam, who has moved to London, was denied the same rights as him, because of the actions of the DUP.

Meanwhile, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford acknowledged the party has said things "in the past that have hurt people", but that it is "reaching out to people to try and mend fences".