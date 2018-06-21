'Slow progress' on children's issues

Media player
Children's report finds 'systemic failures'
If the education system in Northern Ireland was a business it would have "folded years ago", NI's commissioner for children and young people has said.
Koulla Yiasouma made the comments in her inaugural report.
Her report also claimed that resources have not been spent properly to address poverty and mental health concerns.
21 Jun 2018
