What's the most awkward part of being a twin?
What are the best and worst parts of being a twin?
For the next two weeks, the BBC's Evening Extra programme is focusing on an issue we can all relate to - siblings.
Whether you're a twin, the eldest of five or an only child has a big impact on who you are.
We spoke to two pairs of twins about their experiences.
20 Jun 2018
