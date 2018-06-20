Video

The standard of care for children held in custody in Northern Ireland has been described as the "jewel in the crown" of the criminal justice system.

Inspectors said Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor is the envy of similar establishments in England and Wales.

But they expressed concern that 76% of children sent there are from a Catholic background.

Brendan McGuigan, chief inspector of criminal justice in Northern Ireland, said statistically it is a "small number of children", but that there is a "trend".