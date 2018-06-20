Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lottery funding to tackle loneliness
The Big Lottery Fund is to spend more than £3m on a project aimed at reducing pressure on GPs and improving health.
Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, based in Londonderry, has been awarded the grant of £3.19m to deliver the "social prescribing project" across Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Eileen Mullan, of the Big Lottery Fund Northern Ireland committee, said the funding will benefit a broad range of people.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window