A Northern Ireland father has urged the Democratic Unionist Party leader, Arlene Foster, to intervene in the case of his daughter who has up to 30 seizures a day.

It comes after the Home Office announced plans to create a panel advising ministers on the health benefits of medicinal cannabis.

A special licence was granted for County Tyrone 12-year-old Billy Caldwell to be treated for epilepsy with cannabis oil.

In an interview for BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme, Robbie Emerson spoke about his two-year-child, Jorja.

