Vesp-ians motor in for mod-fest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vespa World Days festival descends on NI
A cavalcade of colourful scooters has motored into Northern Ireland for the 'Vespa World Days' event.
Thousands of international visitors, many of whom arrived in Belfast on Friday, will descend on Carrickfergus Castle on Saturday.
-
16 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window