'My life was flipped upside down'

A woman given a completely different diagnosis in a neurology patient recall has said her life has been "flipped upside down".

The patient was on epilepsy medication for the past 15 years, but has now been told she does not have epilepsy.

The recall followed a review of patient notes relating to the work of consultant neurologist Dr Michael Watt.

She spoke to BBC News NI reporter Kevin Sharkey, but did not want her face shown on camera.