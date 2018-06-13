'It is an absolute disgrace'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Commissioner for Older People condemns care home conditions

Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People has investigated care and safety of residents with dementia at Dunmurry Manor care home and found them to be "absolutely disgraceful".

It found that many residents were "not receiving adequate protection for prolonged periods of time".

Speaking about the findings, Eddie Lynch said action needed to be taken to ensure it "never happens again".

  • 13 Jun 2018