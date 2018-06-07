'Westminster should not interfere'
Peter Lynas, from anti-abortion group Both Lives Matter, has welcomed the Supreme Court's dismissal of an appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland's abortion law.

Mr Lyans said abortion laws in Northern Ireland are a "devolved matter", adding: "Westminster shouldn't be interfering".

  • 07 Jun 2018