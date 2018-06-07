'Five years too long'

Video

Sarah Ewart has said the fight for a change to Northern Ireland's abortion laws in cases of fatal foetal abnormality has gone on too long.

She was speaking after a majority of judges at the Supreme Court said the existing law was incompatible with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime.

The court dismissed the appeal because of a technical legal point.

Ms Ewart, who travelled to England for a termination as her baby had no chance of survival, said: "What I'm asking is for Theresa May and Westminster to help us."