'I want the church door to be open to everyone'
Minister explains why he helped in baptism of child of a same-sex couple

On Wednesday, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland voted to loosen its ties with the Church of Scotland due to its more liberal attitude to same-sex relationships.

  • 06 Jun 2018