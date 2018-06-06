'I want the church door to be open to everyone'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Minister explains why he helped in baptism of child of a same-sex couple
Presbyterian minister, Rev David Latimer, explains why he took part in the baptism of the child of a same-sex couple.
On Wednesday, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland voted to loosen its ties with the Church of Scotland due to its more liberal attitude to same-sex relationships.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44390693/minister-explains-why-he-helped-in-baptism-of-child-of-a-same-sex-coupleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window