Video

A 56-year-old man from County Antrim has imprisoned for a sexual assault on a woman with profound learning difficulties.

Ronnie Carleton of 8 Ballymena Road in Cullybackey admitted sexually touching Natasha Mulholland even though he would have reasonably been able to tell she could not fight back.

The incident happened at Antrim Area Hospital (AAH) in March 2016.

Miss Mulholland's mother told BBC News NI her daughter had no way of defending herself.