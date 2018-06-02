'Hard to justify flags expense'

Video

The Stormont body set up to examine flags and identity has cost more than half a million pounds so far, according to figures obtained by BBC News NI.

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) was set up in June 2016 by the Executive Office.

It was meant to report back within 18 months, but has yet to finish its work.

SDLP MLA Claire Hanna said the pace of its work was 'frustratingly slow' and that it was proving 'hard for the public to justify another expense on another talking forum'.