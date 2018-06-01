Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hard-hitting' VR car crash experience
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has launched a virtual reality programme to increase road safety among people under the age of 24.
Nearly a quarter of road accidents in 2017 involved young drivers.
Warning: Contains flash photography
Video produced by Jordan Kenny
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window