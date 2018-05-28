Media player
Abortion laws NI: Sarah Ewart says travelling 'made abortion more traumatic'
A Northern Ireland woman who travelled to England for an abortion says change is needed in Northern Ireland.
Sarah Ewart's baby was diagnosed with fatal foetal abnormality, which is not grounds for a legal abortion in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland has the strictest abortion laws in the UK and now also Ireland after the country's historic vote to overturn its abortion ban.
