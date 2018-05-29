Hyponatraemia 'deceit and cover-up'

Video

NI's Department of Health could have saved the lives of some children whose deaths were investigated by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, an expert says.

Prof Gabriel Scally said the department should have had proper systems in place.

Prof Scally, who was an adviser to the chair of the 14-year-long inquiry, said: "This is a remarkable account of lies, deceit and cover-up, of negligence and of secrecy and deliberate obstruction."