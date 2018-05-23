Peers told NI is in 'state of paralysis'
Lord Empey says NI is in 'state of paralysis'

Lord Empey has said Northern Ireland is in a "state of paralysis" and he questioned the government over how public services are being run.

He was speaking in the House of Lords following a recent court judgement which ruled a senior civil servant had no power to approve a major planning application in the absence of elected ministers at Stormont.

Northern Ireland Minister Lord Duncan of Springbank replied that the government was studying the judgement.

