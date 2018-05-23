Plaque for 'forgotten woman' of science
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Annie Maunder: Plaque for 'forgotten woman' of science

Annie Maunder was one of the first "lady computers" at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

She has long been known as one of the "forgotten women" of science.

A blue plaque was veiled in her honour in her home town of Strabane, County Tyrone.

  • 23 May 2018