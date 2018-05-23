Belfast street art

Media player
Construction site gets makeover in Belfast City Centre
A construction site is getting a makeover in Belfast City Centre.
Street artists have descended on sewage works on Bruce Street.
They were given permission by the contractor and have been hard at work making their mark.
23 May 2018
