Fire victim says 'we've lost everything'
A woman has said her family has "lost everything" in a fire that damaged several houses in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The woman, who did not want to appear on camera, said it was the "most frightening thing" she has ever seen.

This footage of the fire at its height was filmed by Luke Wilson.

  • 20 May 2018