Operation Mincemeat: The part played by a man from Belfast
Operation Mincemeat's false messenger

Former RAF member Ted Ross talks about his role in Operation Mincemeat - one of the most successful wartime deceptions ever attempted.

Masterminded by Charles Cholmondeley and Ewen Montagu, the plan involved the dead body of a tramp and a plethora of faked documents.

  • 30 Apr 2018