Temperatures hit 2018 peak in Ireland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Temperatures hit 2018 peak in Ireland

It has been the warmest day across the island of Ireland since the middle of October 2017.

A temperature of 19.6 Celsius was recorded in Phoenix Park in Dublin and 18.7 Celsius was recorded in Derrylin, County Fermanagh.

  • 18 Apr 2018