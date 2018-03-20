Media player
Hooded men: ECHR 'missed opportunity to stamp out torture'
Francie McGuigan, one of the group known as the hooded men, has said a European Court of Humans Rights judgement to reject their calls to classify their treatment by the Army as torture is a "missed opportunity".
He called on the Irish government to appeal against the judgement.
20 Mar 2018
