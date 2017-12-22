Media player
Belfast man named Neonatal Nurse 2017
A nurse from Craigavon Area Hospital is celebrating after being named UK Neonatal Nurse of the Year.
The prize is for outstanding service in the neonatal community.
Colm Darby, 32, has worked with newborn babies who require intensive care.
He hopes the award will encourage other men to take up the profession.
22 Dec 2017
