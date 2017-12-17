A winter wonderland event in County Down has been cancelled after organisers apologised that it had "fallen way short of our expectations."

The "Winter Wonderland NI" event held at the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor was due to run from 16 - 23 December.

Some customers who attended the event posted complaints to its Facebook page.

In a statement the Clandeboye Estate said it had leased the venue for the week and was not involved in the delivery of the event.

Winter Wonderland NI said it would refund ticket holders who were due to attend from 18-23 December within 28 days.

Footage of the ice rink courtesy of Andrew Cowan.