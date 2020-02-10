Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Timeline: Northern Ireland's same-sex marriage debate
Same-sex couples are legally allowed to get married in Northern Ireland from this week.
It has been legal in England, Wales and Scotland since 2014.
BBC News NI looks at the timeline of the same-sex marriage debate in Northern Ireland.
10 Feb 2020
