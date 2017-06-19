Irish PM loves 'actually' being in No 10

Media player
Irish PM finds out 'Love Actually' was not filmed in Number 10
On his first visit to 10 Downing Street, new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has found out the film 'Love Actually' was not actually filmed there at all.
In a lighter moment during his meeting with Theresa May, Mr Varadkar said it was a "thrill" to visit the building and it reminded him of a famous scene featuring a dancing Hugh Grant.
