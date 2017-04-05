The child sex abuser tracked down in Canada
Video

Child sex abuser Henry Clarke tracked down to Canada

A serial child sex abuser, who admitted his crimes to police but who has never been brought to justice, has been tracked down in Canada.

Watch BBC News NI's journey to finding Henry Clarke, a 75-year-old church pastor who confessed to abusing three different boys at care homes in Northern Ireland.

  • 05 Apr 2017