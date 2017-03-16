Media player
Is homework really necessary? Omagh High students investigate
Homework has a bad reputation and with several European countries banning it, Omagh High School students ask if it is really necessary.
This report was produced as part of BBC News School Report and featured on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.
You can find more School Report stories produced by young people in Northern Ireland here.
16 Mar 2017
