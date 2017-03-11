Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Archive: Lagan College pupils on BBC Newsround
Lagan College, Northern Ireland's first planned integrated school, is the subject of a new BBC Radio Ulster documentary.
News crews flocked to the building when it opened in the early 1980s, and according to one former pupil, it remains Northern Ireland's most famous school.
Those crews included BBC Newsround, and we have dug out some archive footage of pupils talking about life in the college.
-
11 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-39232108/archive-lagan-college-pupils-on-bbc-newsroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window