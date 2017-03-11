Archive: Lagan College Pupils
Archive: Lagan College pupils on BBC Newsround​

Lagan College, Northern Ireland's first planned integrated school, is the subject of a new BBC Radio Ulster documentary.

News crews flocked to the building when it opened in the early 1980s, and according to one former pupil, it remains Northern Ireland's most famous school.

Those crews included BBC Newsround​, and we have dug out some archive footage of pupils talking about life in the college.

