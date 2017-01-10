My way or no way? Politicians and how they use social media
We live in an age of social media, a medium that has changed how we all communicate, including the political class.
These days more and more politicians use platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to share their views with the public.
Here's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talking about Donald Trump, in a short video posted to the British Embassy in Washington's Twitter page.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland