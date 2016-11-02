DUP leader apologises after 'on fire' song

The first minister has apologised to a victim of the La Mon IRA bombing after the DUP sang 'Arlene's on fire' at its party conference in the venue.

Twelve people died in the blast at La Mon Hotel, on the outskirts of east Belfast, in 1978.

A video posted on social media at the DUP conference showed members singing as they adapted the Northern Ireland football anthem 'Will Grigg's on fire'.

Arlene Foster has now apologised to Billy McDowell, who was injured in the attack, for what happened.

Credit: Michelle McIlveen (Twitter)