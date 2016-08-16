Brokenshire embarks on Brexit tour in NI

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire to canvass public opinion on Brexit
NI Secretary of State James Brokenshire is on a fortnight's tour of Northern Ireland to canvass public opinion on the implications of Brexit.
He spoke to reporters during an event at Bushmills.
-
16 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-37099538/northern-ireland-secretary-james-brokenshire-to-canvass-public-opinion-on-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window