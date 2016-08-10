Ciara Mageean - watch a young sporting hopeful, from 2008
Ciara Mageean is representing Ireland in this year's Summer Olympics in Rio in the 1500m. Watch a documentary made by pupils from Assumption Grammar in 2008, when Ciara Mageean went to India to take part in the Commonwealth Youth Games.
Part of BBC Blast's One2Watch campaign where pupils pitched their documentary ideas to a BBC team, and the winners got the opportunity to make their pitch.