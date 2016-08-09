The Gobbins: Tourist walk closed for 167 days of first year
One of Northern Ireland's newest tourist attractions has been closed for 167 business days since it opened almost a year ago, the BBC has learned.
The Gobbins coastal walk at Islandmagee, County Antrim, is currently experiencing a second prolonged spell of closure.
Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen told BBC Newsline it has been disappointing that the attraction has been unable to draw in the numbers of tourists it had hoped for.
