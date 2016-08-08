Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anthony Boyle: Belfast actor enjoying rave reviews in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
He is the young actor from west Belfast who is a star in the biggest stage hit in London's West End.
Anthony Boyle has been getting rave reviews for his role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre.
The 22-year-old plays Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry's old adversary Draco Malfoy.
He told BBC Newsline about making the move from one-man plays to top theatre productions.
-
08 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-37016752/anthony-boyle-belfast-actor-enjoying-rave-reviews-in-harry-potter-and-the-cursed-childRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window